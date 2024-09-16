Crime: Three arrests after cannabis farm discovered in Cleckheaton
West Yorkshire Police have arrested three men after a cannabis farm was found in Cleckheaton at the weekend.
Police have confirmed they attended a building on Bradford Road, Cleckheaton on Saturday, September 14, where they discovered the plants.
A police spokesperson said: “The men, aged 36, 27 and 23, were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in production of a controlled drug of Class B.”
The men have all been released under investigation.
Police have confirmed that enquiries remain ongoing.