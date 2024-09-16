Crime: Three arrests after cannabis farm discovered in Cleckheaton

By Adam Cheshire
Published 16th Sep 2024, 12:07 GMT
West Yorkshire Police have arrested three men after a cannabis farm was found in Cleckheaton at the weekend.West Yorkshire Police have arrested three men after a cannabis farm was found in Cleckheaton at the weekend.
West Yorkshire Police have arrested three men after a cannabis farm was found in Cleckheaton at the weekend.
West Yorkshire Police have arrested three men after a cannabis farm was found in Cleckheaton at the weekend.

Police have confirmed they attended a building on Bradford Road, Cleckheaton on Saturday, September 14, where they discovered the plants.

A police spokesperson said: “The men, aged 36, 27 and 23, were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in production of a controlled drug of Class B.”

The men have all been released under investigation.

Police have confirmed that enquiries remain ongoing.

Anyone with information or concerns about drugs or other crime in their area can call police on 101 or contact officers by using the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.

News you can trust since 1858
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice