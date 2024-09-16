West Yorkshire Police have arrested three men after a cannabis farm was found in Cleckheaton at the weekend.

West Yorkshire Police have arrested three men after a cannabis farm was found in Cleckheaton at the weekend.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have confirmed they attended a building on Bradford Road, Cleckheaton on Saturday, September 14, where they discovered the plants.

A police spokesperson said: “The men, aged 36, 27 and 23, were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in production of a controlled drug of Class B.”

The men have all been released under investigation.

Police have confirmed that enquiries remain ongoing.

Anyone with information or concerns about drugs or other crime in their area can call police on 101 or contact officers by using the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.