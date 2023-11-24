News you can trust since 1858
BREAKING

Crime: Police launch CCTV appeal after attempted burglaries in Cleckheaton

West Yorkshire Police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak with following some attempted burglaries in the Cleckheaton area.
By Adam Cheshire
Published 24th Nov 2023, 10:36 GMT
Updated 24th Nov 2023, 10:36 GMT
West Yorkshire Police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak with following some attempted burglaries in the Cleckheaton area.West Yorkshire Police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak with following some attempted burglaries in the Cleckheaton area.
West Yorkshire Police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak with following some attempted burglaries in the Cleckheaton area.

The burglaries took place in the early hours of November 19 2023, with one occurring in the Hawthorne Lane area.

A police spokesperson said: “A number of enquiries are ongoing into the offences and reassurance patrols have been carried out by neighbourhood policing officers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Anyone who can help identify the man or assist enquiries is asked to contact the Kirklees District Crime Team on 101.”

Most Popular

People can also use the Livechat function via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/contactus quoting crime reference is 13230644419.

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111