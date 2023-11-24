Crime: Police launch CCTV appeal after attempted burglaries in Cleckheaton
The burglaries took place in the early hours of November 19 2023, with one occurring in the Hawthorne Lane area.
A police spokesperson said: “A number of enquiries are ongoing into the offences and reassurance patrols have been carried out by neighbourhood policing officers.
“Anyone who can help identify the man or assist enquiries is asked to contact the Kirklees District Crime Team on 101.”
People can also use the Livechat function via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/contactus quoting crime reference is 13230644419.
Information can also be given anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111