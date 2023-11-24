West Yorkshire Police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak with following some attempted burglaries in the Cleckheaton area.

The burglaries took place in the early hours of November 19 2023, with one occurring in the Hawthorne Lane area.

A police spokesperson said: “A number of enquiries are ongoing into the offences and reassurance patrols have been carried out by neighbourhood policing officers.

“Anyone who can help identify the man or assist enquiries is asked to contact the Kirklees District Crime Team on 101.”

People can also use the Livechat function via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/contactus quoting crime reference is 13230644419.