Police investigating a burglary in Kirklees have issued an appeal to find a woman from the Liversedge area.

Crime: Police issue appeal for Liversedge woman after burglary
West Yorkshire Police would like to speak with June Langley regarding the burglary.
Langley, 54, who is also thought to have links to the Heckmondwike area, is described as being about 5ft 4ins tall and of proportionate build.
Police say that enquiries are ongoing to locate Langley but if you can assist the investigation then please contact police in Kirklees on 101, or by using the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.
The crime reference is 13230539347.
Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online