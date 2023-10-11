Police investigating a burglary in Kirklees have issued an appeal to find a woman from the Liversedge area.

West Yorkshire Police would like to speak with June Langley regarding the burglary.

West Yorkshire Police would like to speak with June Langley regarding the burglary.

Langley, 54, who is also thought to have links to the Heckmondwike area, is described as being about 5ft 4ins tall and of proportionate build.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police say that enquiries are ongoing to locate Langley but if you can assist the investigation then please contact police in Kirklees on 101, or by using the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The crime reference is 13230539347.