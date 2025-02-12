Police are appealing for witnesses or CCTV footage following two reported burglaries that took place on the same evening in Dewsbury.

Both incidents happened on the evening of Thursday, January 16, between 6.30pm and 7pm.

The first was on Amberwood Chase in Shaw Cross, where the suspects broke in through the rear door and stole jewellery worth approximately £20,000, as well as phones, tablets, laptops and cash.

The second was on Selbourne Road in Savile Town, where three suspects broke in through the rear door and took a hard drive before it’s thought they were disturbed by the resident returning home.

A police spokesperson said: “Officers are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage which might have captured the suspects to please come forward.

“You can contact West Yorkshire Police online at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat or by calling 101 quoting reference 13250028365 of 7th February.

“Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”