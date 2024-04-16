Crime: Police appeal for information following an attempted theft from a car in Dewsbury

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Kirklees District Crime is investigating an offence on Sugar Lane, Dewsbury on Sunday, April 14 in which a man was seen trying to gain access to a car parked there at about 5.46am and then at 11.40pm on the same evening.

Officers have release CCTV stills of the suspect. They appreciate that the images are not sharp, but think it is important to issue them in case residents saw a man wearing the same clothing in the area, and may have information to identify him, or better footage of him.

The male was wearing black trainers, light grey jogging bottoms, a dark blue hooded top and an oversized padded, shiny three-quarter length black coat.

On the first occasion he attended on the street while in possession of a black mountain bike.

Detective Constable Christopher Eglen of Huddersfield District Crime Team, said: "We appreciate the images are not the best quality, however, the images are released in the hope someone recognises the suspects clothing.

"If anyone can provide a name or any further CCTV that could assist our enquiries, please contact West Yorkshire Police at your earliest convenience.

"Anybody with information, is asked to contact Huddersfield CID via 101 quoting crime reference number 13240198391 or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat.