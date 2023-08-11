News you can trust since 1858
Crime: Police appeal for information as Heckmondwike bed business offers reward after burglary at its Mirfield warehouse

West Yorkshire Police has appealed to the public for information after a bed business’s Mirfield warehouse was burgled last weekend.
By Adam Cheshire
Published 11th Aug 2023, 16:17 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Aug 2023, 16:17 BST

The theft at Bed Kingdom’s warehouse, on Far Common Road, is believed to have occurred between 7pm and 8.30pm on Saturday, August 5, with policing stating that “suspects broke into containers and stole items from inside.”

Owners of the business, whose main showroom is based in Heckmondwike, have said that the value of items taken is “over £16,000,” as well as offering a cash reward of £100 for anyone with information which could lead to an arrest.

A police statement added: “Police were called during the morning of August 7 (Monday) to a report of a burglary at a commercial premises on Far Common Road in Mirfield.

“Enquiries are ongoing by Kirklees Police. Anyone who saw suspicious activity at the location at the time of the theft is asked to call police on 101, referencing crime number 13230438195.”

A spokesperson for Bed Kingdom said: “It’s frustration. The lads work tremendously hard, daily, so to come in on Monday was a kick for us. We have all pulled together but it wasn’t a nice feeling to come in to.

“There has been a string of burglaries around this local area which is affecting small businesses.

“We want justice for companies that go through this.”

Information can also be given online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat or anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.