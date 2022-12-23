News you can trust since 1858
Crime: Police appeal after robbery in Dewsbury town centre

Detectives investigating a robbery in Dewsbury have released CCTV images of three men they would like to identify.

By Adam Cheshire
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 23rd Dec 2022, 1:25pm
The incident took place at around 5pm on Tuesday, December 20, at a phone shop in The Princess of Wales Precinct.

West Yorkshire Police say that three men entered the shop and threatened a member of staff before making off with a tabletop, which had multiple phones and tablets attached.

The suspects left the shop, on foot, in the direction of Church Street.

Police also confirmed that no one was injured in the robbery but those present in the shop were shaken by the incident.

Anyone who recognises those pictured is asked to contact police on 101 or by using the online 101 live chat at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat quoting crime reference 13220696442.

Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.

