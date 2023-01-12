Kirklees CID is continuing to investigate the offence, which happened on West Park Road between Friday, December 23 and Saturday, December 31.

The thieves broke into the house and stole jewellery - including two gold necklaces, two pairs of Asian-style gold earrings, two slim gold bracelets and eight gold rings - worth several thousand pounds. Money was also taken from the property.

The jewellery was of sentimental value to the victims and police would like to hear from anyone who has information.

Police are also asking members of the public to contact them if they are approached by anyone trying to sell items matching the descriptions of the stolen jewellery.

Information can be given on 101 referencing crime number 13220713902 or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat

