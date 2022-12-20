Detectives have launched an attempted murder investigation after the attack on Highfield Chase in Staincliffe shortly before 7.41pm.

They say the 34-year-old victim was sat in a car when he was shot by someone from outside the vehicle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was taken in his own car to Dewsbury Hospital before later being transferred to Leeds General Infirmary, where he remains in a serious condition.

The shooting happened last night

Detectives believe this was a targeted attack.

Police are still at Highfield Chase today as they continue their investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Chief Inspector Alan Weeks, from the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “Early indications are that this was a targeted incident and I would appeal for anyone who may have witnessed it, or who may have CCTV or dashcam footage of the incident, or the circumstances leading up to it to contact us.”

“Likewise, I would urge anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area at around the time, including suspicious vehicles, to also come forward.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone with information or footage that might help the police with their investigation should call the West Yorkshire Police investigation team on 101 or use the live chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat .

Anyone getting in touch should quote reference 0532 of December 19.

Advertisement Hide Ad