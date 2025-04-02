James Dransfield was sentenced on Tuesday, April 1 at Leeds Crown Court to five years and three months in prison for a knifepoint robbery offence.

A man who robbed a victim at knifepoint for spare change in Batley has been jailed for more than five years.

James Dransfield, 36, of no fixed address was sentenced yesterday (Tuesday, April 1) at Leeds Crown Court to five years and three months in prison for a knifepoint robbery offence.

He had pleaded guilty to offences of robbery and possession of a bladed article.

Police were called to Bradford Road, Batley in the early hours of December 13, 2024, to a report that a male victim had been approached by a suspect who demanded cash and then threatened him with a knife.

The victim had fled after producing a small amount of money.

Enquiries in the local area resulted in Dransfield being identified as a suspect and circulated as a wanted man.

He was arrested on December 23, 2024, and charged to appear before court on Boxing Day.

PC Caitlin Smith of the Kirklees District Crime Team said: “Reducing knife point robbery is a priority for West Yorkshire Police, and we welcome the conviction and sentencing of Dransfield.

“We hope seeing this man off the streets will reassure the victim and make clear that this sort of offence can carry a significant custodial penalty.

Anyone who has information about knife-related offending, or people who carry knives in Kirklees, is asked to contact Kirklees District Police or to make reports anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.