42 year-old Steven Moss of James Street, Heckmondwike.

Seven people - including Steven Moss from Heckmondwike - were involved in the organised supply of heroin and crack cocaine that fuelled gang-related machete attacks in Leeds. In total they have been jailed for a total of 42 years.

The violence linked to rival urban street gangs involved in the ‘ring and bring’ drugs trade saw horrific injuries being caused to young teenage boys in spates of incidents across the city.

Last year, specialist detectives from Leeds District Programme Precision Team, which targets serious and organised crime, mounted two arrest phases that were the culmination of a year-long investigation.

Weapons recovered during the operation.

The investigation was supported by officers from the Yorkshire and Humber Regional Organised Crime Unit, knife crime initiative operation Jemlock, protective services (operations) and district officers from across West Yorkshire.

More than fifty people were arrested and more than half a million pounds worth of Class A drugs were recovered, along with £20,000 in cash and multiple machetes, swords and combat knives.

The operation was launched to proactively target rival street gangs involved in the supply of Class A drugs linked to violent crime. It followed a similar initiative in June 2021 which saw 22 arrests as part of efforts to target a group linked to 70 knife attacks over the preceding 12 months.

The majority of those arrested recently were charged with offences, predominantly related to the supply of Class A drugs.

A block of drugs recovered during the operation.

Among them was 42 year-old Steven of James Street, Heckmondwike, who was sentenced to five years and four months custody at Leeds Crown Court yesterday (January 30).

Detective Inspector Michael Herbert, head of Leeds District Programme Precision Team, said: “We have seen all too regularly the gruesome injuries that have been caused to young teenage males by machetes and other weapons in incidents that are intrinsically linked to the supply of Class A drugs.

“These latest convictions are the result of months of painstaking work to build up a detailed comprehensive package of evidence that ties each of those involved to the offences.

“We hope the significant sentences they have received will serve as a stark reminder of the serious penalties that those involved in the supply of drugs can expect.

“We also hope it will provide some reassurance to local communities and illustrate our ongoing commitment to keep targeting those who think they can profit from the destructive trade in drugs.”

