Crime: Gunshot at Cleckheaton house where balaclava gang made threats

A Cleckheaton house was damaged after a gunshot was fired yesterday (Sunday).

By Sarah Fitton
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 5th Dec 2022, 3:46pm

A gang of men – wearing balaclavas and dark clothing - had been at the same house, on Pyenot Hall Lane, making threats before the shot was fired at around 3.30pm.

One man has been arrested and police are appealing for help with their investigation.

The Homicide and Major Enquiry Team (HMET) would like to speak to anyone who has information about what happened.

Police are investigating

They say a group of men in dark clothing and balaclavas approached the property and made threats.

People inside the house then heard a loud bang before the group fled.

Police have said they have found damage to the front door “consistent with the discharge of a firearm”.

No one was hurt.

Extensive investigation work is ongoing and a 19-year-old man was arrested today (Monday) in connection with the incident. He is in police custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Damian Roebuck, from HMET, said: “We are continuing our investigations into this incident today and are appealing for witnesses and information.

“All firearms crimes are treated extremely seriously by West Yorkshire Police and while no one was injured on this occasion, any discharge of a weapon can clearly have very serious consequences.

“Anyone who can assist enquiries is asked to contact HMET on 101, referencing crime number 13220667230.”

Information can also be given online by using the live chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website or anonymously via independent charity Crimestoppers by calling on 0800 555111.