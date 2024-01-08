News you can trust since 1858
Crime: E-fit image released by police of Cleckheaton burglary suspect

Police investigating a burglary in Cleckheaton have released an e-fit image of the suspect.
By Adam Cheshire
Published 8th Jan 2024, 14:32 GMT
Updated 8th Jan 2024, 14:33 GMT
Police investigating a burglary in Cleckheaton have released an e-fit image of the suspect.

The burglary occurred between 9.30am and 9.35am on Wednesday, December 20 at a property on Kenmore Road.

The suspect is described as white, aged in his early 20s, around 5ft 8ins tall, of slim build and with dark-coloured eyes. He was reported to be wearing a black woolly hat with a visor to the front, a black bomber jacket, black jeans and black gloves and was clean shaven at the time of the offence. He is described as speaking with a Yorkshire accent.

After the burglary he left in the direction of Whitcliffe Road.

Police are keen to speak to anyone who recognises the man pictured or who witnessed a male matching the suspect’s description in the area. Those living in the vicinity are also asked to check their CCTV cameras.

Anyone with any information or footage are asked to contact Kirklees District Crime Team via LiveChat online or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13230700122.