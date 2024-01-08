Police investigating a burglary in Cleckheaton have released an e-fit image of the suspect.

The burglary occurred between 9.30am and 9.35am on Wednesday, December 20 at a property on Kenmore Road.

The suspect is described as white, aged in his early 20s, around 5ft 8ins tall, of slim build and with dark-coloured eyes. He was reported to be wearing a black woolly hat with a visor to the front, a black bomber jacket, black jeans and black gloves and was clean shaven at the time of the offence. He is described as speaking with a Yorkshire accent.

After the burglary he left in the direction of Whitcliffe Road.

Police are keen to speak to anyone who recognises the man pictured or who witnessed a male matching the suspect’s description in the area. Those living in the vicinity are also asked to check their CCTV cameras.