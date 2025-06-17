A Dewsbury man has been jailed for nine years and six months for his role in a £100million Class A drug supply plot in West Yorkshire.

Razwan Arif, aged 25, and formerly of Lee Road, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury, was sentenced at Leeds Crown Court on Friday, June 13 after he admitted charges of conspiracy to supply heroin and cocaine between February 1, 2021 and December 3, 2023 in April.

Arif was described as an “accountant” for an organised crime group which plotted to supply heroin and cocaine in wholesale volumes across the country.

His sentencing follows an investigation by officers from West Yorkshire Police’s Programme Precision team, which tackles serious organised crime.

The group’s ringleader, Mohammed Tasadiq Khan, was jailed for 16 years in August last year together with courier Hayaan Alam who was jailed for five years after officers seized cocaine worth £1million after apprehending a car registered to him.

As part of the same investigation, Adnan Shabir, aged 32, formerly of Bridge Road, Brighouse, was jailed for seven years and six months in October last year for conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.

Detective Inspector Chris Rukin, the Senior Investigation Officer, said: “It was shown that Arif was controlling the documents on a laptop seized by our officers and this demonstrated he was the man in charge of the finances.

“He was the money man for an illicit enterprise running into several millions of pounds so I’m pleased that the court has seen fit to give him a lengthy sentence that reflects his actions.”