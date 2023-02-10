Ramiz Khan, 34, pleaded guilty to the offence in January 2023, following an investigation into a suspected malicious call.

Khan made the phone call in September 2021, and stated that a number of people were involved in concerning activity and had possession of suspicious items, at a flat above a takeaway in Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury.

This sparked a large-scale response from police, including Armed Response Units, and caused significant disruption to the local community.

A warrant was executed at the address which resulted in the arrest of six people. No threat was identified, and no evidence was found to suggest any criminal offences had been committed at the address.

All six people were released from custody without charge.

Extensive inquiries were undertaken to identify the caller once the matter was deemed a malicious report. Khan was then arrested on December 6, 2022.

Chief Superintendent Jim Griffiths, District Commander of Kirklees Police, said of today’s (Friday, February 10) sentence: “We welcome the sentencing of Khan today for his act in making a false report of very serious criminal activity at a premises in Dewsbury in September 2021.

“His malicious act resulted in genuine community concern and a significant emergency services response wasting money and precious police and partner resources which could have been better employed investigating genuine offending.

“Police and partners fully investigate all reports of such serious criminal behaviour and this sentencing should serve as a warning to those tempted to make false reports that such behaviour will be detected and result in you being brought before the courts.”

