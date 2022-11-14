Officers from the Yorkshire and Humber Regional Organised Crime Unit swooped on the building in The Crescent in Ravensthorpe on Thursday afternoon and arrested a 22-year-old woman on suspicion of drugs offences.

A subsequent search uncovered drugs, believed to be cocaine, at the premises.

A 22-year-old male from Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury, was also arrested in connection with the incident.

Both have been charged with possession with intent to supply class A drugs and remanded in custody.

Anyone with concerns about drugs in their area or information that may help police with an ongoing investigation can call officers on 101 or contact them by using the live chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.