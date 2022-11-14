News you can trust since 1858
Crime: Class A drugs worth nearly £6m seized in Dewsbury

Police have seized Class A drugs worth £5.8m discovered at a property in Dewsbury.

By Sarah Fitton
24 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 14th Nov 2022, 3:03pm

Officers from the Yorkshire and Humber Regional Organised Crime Unit swooped on the building in The Crescent in Ravensthorpe on Thursday afternoon and arrested a 22-year-old woman on suspicion of drugs offences.

A subsequent search uncovered drugs, believed to be cocaine, at the premises.

A 22-year-old male from Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury, was also arrested in connection with the incident.

Two people were arrested

Both have been charged with possession with intent to supply class A drugs and remanded in custody.

Anyone with concerns about drugs in their area or information that may help police with an ongoing investigation can call officers on 101 or contact them by using the live chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

Information can also be passed on anonymously by calling the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111. For more information, visit their website.