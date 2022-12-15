The attempted burglary happened on Eddercliffe Crescent when four men were reported looking through the windows and trying to open the back door.

They then left, headed towards Bradford. Police believe they were in a black Skoda Octavia with false plates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers are appealing for anyone with information about the incident, between 2.50am and 3am on Thursday, December 1, to get in touch.

Police have released CCTV images of men they want to speak to

They have also released pictures of four men they would like to speak to, and they are urging anyone who recognises them or has any other CCTV footage of the area to contact them.

Anyone with information which might help police with their investigation should contact Kirklees District Crime Team by calling 101 or using the live chat function on the West Yorkshire Poilice website, quoting crime reference 13220661150.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police have released CCTV images

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police have released CCTV images

Police have released CCTV images

Advertisement Hide Ad