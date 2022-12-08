The Batley and Spen Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) has thanked communities for their support after officers searched premises, seized a combined 783 plants, and arrested suspects as part of ongoing investigations.

During the past two weeks NPT officers attended three properties on Sharp Street on Sunday, November 27, a fourth on Heckmondwike Road on Tuesday, December 6, and a fifth on Cemetery Road on Wednesday, December 7.

NPT officers also attended an address on Cemetery Road in the afternoon of Wednesday, December 7, and located over 100 plants in rooms across the property as well as growing equipment.

The cannabis plants were seized from five properties in Heckmondwike.

Two males were arrested in connection with the investigation and remain in custody for questioning.

Officers began to plan the raids from late November after developing intelligence received, including information from partner agencies and within communities.

Inspector David Bates, of the Batley and Spen NPT, said: “Cannabis production and dealing generates cash which goes straight to organised crime, helping only fuel more criminal activity which brings misery to our communities.

“These five operations have resulted in us seizing cannabis worth well over £100,000 and the loss of this revenue will be felt by the criminal enterprise it was intended to finance.

A combined total of 783 cannabis plants were found.

“I want to thank those who keep contacting us with information about both suspected drug production and crime in our communities generally.

“Every piece of information is reviewed, assessed and where possible developed to give officers the evidence to obtain search warrants.”

He added: “My officers are continuing to develop further drugs information with a view to targeting further locations in the coming weeks and months.

“Please can I ask that any information regarding drugs and other crime is passed through to ourselves so that we can continue to target criminal activity of any nature.

“Your help does make a difference.”

Anyone who has information about criminal activity in Heckmondwike can report it to Kirklees Police on 101 or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat

Information can also always be given anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.