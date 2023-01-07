Damien Maundrill, of Lowood Lane, Birstall, had denied being involved in an illegal expedition involving men who travelled from their West Yorkshire homes to the Penrith area.

Police were on heightened patrol in the early hours of December 9, 2020, aware that curtain-sides HGVs were being targeted in the dead of night by thieves as truckers slept.

Advertisement Hide Ad

North of Penrith on the A6, officers saw a white Vauxhall Insignia containing four men in a lay-by with its lights on close to one such lorry.

Carlisle Crown Court.

“They were suspicious,” prosecutor Kim Whittlestone told Carlisle Crown Court. “As soon as they tried to pull up behind the vehicle it drove off at speed. Items were seen to be discarded from the vehicle.”

Other police were drafted in to assist and the car was stopped in Penrith town centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Numerous pairs of gloves were inside, while a phone and angle grinder had been tossed away in transit.

Efforts had also been made to prevent the registration number being read.

Advertisement Hide Ad

32 year-old Damien Maundrill of Lowood Lane, Birstall.

Three West Yorkshire men detained by police, admitted going equipped for theft and were sentenced by a judge on Tuesday, November 1, 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

They were handed suspended jail terms and banned from Cumbria for 18 months.

The fourth — Maundrill, 32, denied the charge but was found guilty after a magistrates’ court trial of being a rear seat passenger in the car.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He had a partner with children and had not committed any dishonesty crimes since December, 2020.

His barrister told the court that “unusually” for a defendant convicted at trial, Maundrill was “remorseful”. But Judge Louise Brandon noted he had continued to deny the offence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 12-month prison sentence was suspended for 18 months. Maundrill was banned from entering Cumbria during that period and must complete probation service rehabilitation work.

“Significant steps were taken to avoid detection,” Judge Brandon said of the crime.

Advertisement Hide Ad