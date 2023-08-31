Police were called to Bradford Road at 11.54pm yesterday (Wednesday) after a car and a motorbike collided.

Two men were taken to hospital for treatment.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said the men’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The crash happened last night

The road was taped off while police investigated and enquiries into the accident are continuing.