Two men were hurt in a crash in Batley last night.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 31st Aug 2023, 11:29 BST- 1 min read
Police were called to Bradford Road at 11.54pm yesterday (Wednesday) after a car and a motorbike collided.
Two men were taken to hospital for treatment.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said the men’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
The road was taped off while police investigated and enquiries into the accident are continuing.
Anyone with information about what happened should call police on 101 or use the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.