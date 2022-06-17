Crack team catch 200 of Kirklees' most wanted in just three months

The Kirklees Police Catch and Control Team has pledged to keep searching for more wanted people after arresting 200 for 574 offences since launching in March.

The arrests included suspects wanted for offences including burglary, sexual offences, assault, violence against women and domestic abuse.

One man had been outstanding and evading justice for over three years but was caught and is now serving a prison sentence.

The team was set up in March and has already arrested 200 people

Another man was outstanding for 16 offences and continuing to commit crime while wanted but is now behind bars.

The new Catch and Control Team was formed as part of a shake-up of offender management in Kirklees.

It is a new resource provided to hunt down known offenders who refuse to engage with the terms of their bail or prison licence and show no signs of wanting to rehabilitate.

The team also assists Kirklees Neighbourhood Policing Teams to manage priority crime and be on hand to swamp an area where a crime trend, such as break-ins or car thefts, looks to be emerging.

It makes use of investigative police work, high tech techniques, and impactful high visibility policing to sniff out offenders and also provide reassurance in communities.

Inspector Dale Sawdon, who leads the new team, said: “This team was formed to carry out assertive, proactive policing and the fact that our officers have made 200 arrests since launch shows the impact they are having on the streets.

“The criminals we are targeting include those who know they are wanted but are doing all they can to avoid justice and, in some cases, continuing to offend.

“They should know that our officers are equally dedicated to tracking them down and as these numbers show, are having success in doing so.”