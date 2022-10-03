Court sentencing: Jail for Gomersal man who hid cameras in bathrooms and had thousands of indecent images
A Gomersal man who had thousands of indecent images and filmed people without their consent after hiding cameras in bathrooms has been jailed.
Tom Lundgren, 24, was convicted at Leeds Crown Court on Friday (September 30) after pleading guilty to multiple indecent image offences.
He has been jailed for 18 months and given a 10-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order.
He pleaded guilty to offences including making indecent pictures of a child, possessing an extreme pornographic image involving an animal, and eight charges of voyeurism.
Officers from the Kirklees Police Online Investigation Team went to Lundgren’s address in May 2020.
They seized electronic devices where they found a staggering 1,855 Category A, 1,507 Category B and 4,461 Category C images, as well as 35 extreme pornography images.
The also discovered he had placed cameras in places including bathrooms to record people without their consent.
Victims of these acts were identified and informed by the police.
Lundgren was charged in August this year following a police investigation.
PC Simon Meakin, of the Kirklees Police Online Investigation Team, welcomed Lundgren’s sentence: “Any act of voyeurism represents the most appalling invasion of a person’s privacy, and we have worked hard to locate victims of these offences.
“All sexual and indecent image offences are investigated thoroughly.
“Kirklees Police will always seek to prosecute those who possess indecent images of children, and those who seek it should be well aware that holding such images has the potential to ruin your own life and future.”
Anyone with concerns about crime can call police on 101.