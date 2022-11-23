The vehicle was one of three that had been stolen during a house burglary earlier that day, but by about 6pm on October 24 it was being driven around Halifax and Queensbury by Andrew Mitchell, 34, who was uninsured and didn’t have a licence.

Judge Andrew Hatton was today (Wednesday) shown footage of an attempt by three police cars to box in the campervan but Mitchell managed to force his way out, damaging two of the police vehicles in the process.

The footage shown during a hearing at Bradford Crown Court captured the campervan mounting pavements as it drove around before Mitchell drove into Simpson Street in Boothtown, Halifax.

Andrew Mitchell

At the end of the cul-de-sac, he opened the driver’s door and jumped out as the campervan was still moving.

He was chased by an officer and when arrested nearby, said: “I’m sorry.”

Mitchell, of Bradford Road, Cleckheaton, was today jailed for 75 weeks after he admitted dangerous driving, driving without insurance and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

He was also banned from driving for three years and 34 weeks and ordered to take an extend re-test.

Stephen Uttley, for Mitchell, said his client hadn’t deliberately rammed the police vehicles and he noted that the speeds during the pursuit ranged from a highest of no more than 50mph down to about 20mph.

He said Mitchell had expressed his regret for his behaviour.

