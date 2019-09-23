Couple from Dewsbury arrested in Pakistan over heroin smuggling allegations

A couple from Dewsbury are reported to have been arrested in Pakistan over drug smuggling allegations.

The man and woman are said to have been accused of trying to bring a substantial amount of heroin into the UK.

They are understood to have been stopped at a Pakistan airport.

MP for Dewsbury Paula Sherriff said: “I understand that a Dewsbury couple have been arrested at an airport in Pakistan, allegedly attempting to smuggle a substantial quantity of heroin into the UK."

A Foreign and Commonweath Office spokesperson said: "Our consular staff are seeking more information from the Pakistani authorities following the reported arrests of a British couple and are providing support to family members.”