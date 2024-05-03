Councillor Paul Moore: Dewsbury councillor appears in court and suspended from Labour Party
Councillor Paul Moore, who was elected to serve the Dewsbury East ward at last year’s council elections, has been charged with causing a public nuisance and carrying on a business with the intent to defraud creditors or for other fraudulent reasons.
The councillor is one of five people facing charges in relation to Dewsbury-based business RT Diagnostics.
The Labour Party has confirmed that Moore has been administratively suspended from the party, pending investigations, but would not confirm the reason for this.
Moore remains a member of Kirklees Council’s Labour group who declined to comment.
The case was brought before Bradford and Keighley Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, April 25 and a trial will take place on Thursday, May 23 at Bradford Crown Court.
Moore gave no indication of his plea at the magistrates’ hearing.
A spokesperson for Kirklees Council said: “We have been informed that Coun Paul Moore has been administratively suspended from the Labour party. He remains a member of the council’s Labour Group.
"As legal proceedings are ongoing, the council is unable to comment further.”