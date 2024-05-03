Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Councillor Paul Moore, who was elected to serve the Dewsbury East ward at last year’s council elections, has been charged with causing a public nuisance and carrying on a business with the intent to defraud creditors or for other fraudulent reasons.

The councillor is one of five people facing charges in relation to Dewsbury-based business RT Diagnostics.

The Labour Party has confirmed that Moore has been administratively suspended from the party, pending investigations, but would not confirm the reason for this.

Moore remains a member of Kirklees Council’s Labour group who declined to comment.

The case was brought before Bradford and Keighley Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, April 25 and a trial will take place on Thursday, May 23 at Bradford Crown Court.

Moore gave no indication of his plea at the magistrates’ hearing.

A spokesperson for Kirklees Council said: “We have been informed that Coun Paul Moore has been administratively suspended from the Labour party. He remains a member of the council’s Labour Group.