Concern for missing Dewsbury woman who was last seen around the hospital

Police are concerned about the welfare of a 44-year-old woman from Dewsbury who has been reported missing.

Samantha Marie Byrne, 44, was last seen in the vicinity of Dewsbury Hospital at 5pm on Monday, March.

Police describe her as white, skinny, with black, shoulder-length hair.

She was last seen wearing grey jeans and a black jacket and speaks with an Irish accent.

Anyone who has seen Samantha or with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Kirklees CID via 101, quoting log 392 of 05/03.

Police are also urging Samantha to make contact to confirm she is safe and well.

