Mr Hari Om Sharma, who is the food business operator of Westgate Store, Cleckheaton, pleaded guilty to Food Hygiene offences on January 23 at Kirklees Magistrates Court. He was fined £1,153 with a £115 surcharge and ordered to pay a costs contribution of £1,256.

Environmental Health Officers who visited the premises in February 2022 found filthy storage conditions, mouse droppings and a disused freezer with rotting and putrid food inside. Bacon was on sale past its use by date and many of the food items stored in the cellar had dirt and debris on them.

Despite repeated efforts from Kirklees Council Environmental Health Officers to support Mr Sharma to make the improvements needed to run his business, in line with food safety regulations, records show a history of non-compliance at the premises dating back to 2013.

Westgate Store, Cleckheaton, whose owner has been fined over £2,000 for food hygiene offences.

In 2017 a Simple Caution was issued after Mr Sharma admitted that he had failed to keep his premises clean and maintained in good repair and condition; failed to provide a supply of hot running water for hand washing and cleaning and had placed food on the market that was past its use by date.

Councillor Will Simpson, Cabinet member for Culture and Greener Kirklees, said: “Despite the best efforts of our committed Environmental Health Officers, unfortunately Mr Sharma has failed to take on board the professional advice given to him, and he has continued to put the safety of his customers at risk.

“We take a supportive approach to help businesses follow Environment Health regulations across Kirklees, and we are here to help those who want to engage with us, but I hope that this prosecution serves as a warning to those breaching the law that we will not tolerate them putting our residents at risk.”

Any business owners who need advice or support with food safety can contact [email protected] or telephone 01484 221000

Anyone with concerns about food safety in Kirklees should contact [email protected]

