Cleckheaton robbery: Men with baseball bats rob cyclist of bike on Spen Valley Greenway
The incident took place on the popular cycling and walking trail near to Cleckheaton Golf Course, on Tuesday evening (October 29), at about 7pm.
A police spokesperson said the victim, a man in his 50’s, was approached by three other men, two of whom had baseball bats, with one striking the victim.
They added: “All three then made off with his black and grey Cannondale Topstone Carbon Rival AXS cycle.
“They headed in the direction of Cleckheaton with the bike which had Zipp 303s wheels.
“The victim was not seriously injured in the incident and enquiries remain ongoing into the robbery.”
Anyone who can assist enquiries or is offered the stolen bike for sale in the local area is asked to contact the Kirklees District Crime Team on 101 referencing police crime number 13240589842.