Cleckheaton man jailed for repeated sexual offences against teenage girl

Kyle Burns

A Cleckheaton man who subjected a teenage girl to repeated sexual offences and told her she would not be believed has been jailed for 14 years.

Kyle Burns, 33, was sentenced at Leeds Crown Court on Monday (14 April), after earlier being found guilty of two counts of rape, two of sexual assault and two of engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child.

The victim came forward to police in July 2024, and her report was investigated by specially trained officers from the Kirklees District Safeguarding Unit.

The judge told Burns, of Robertson Terrace in Cleckheaton, that he must serve two-thirds of his sentence in custody and made him the subject of a sexual harm prevention order and a restraining order. Burns was also ordered to sign the Sex Offenders’ Register.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Natalie Daly, said: “I would like to thank the victim for her courage in reporting Burns’ abuse, and I hope that she will find some comfort in this outcome.

“Burns is clearly a dangerous individual, and this has been recognised by the court in the lengthy sentence he has received for his crimes.

“Victims of sexual offences are urged to come forward and report these to the police, so our specially trained officers can investigate these matters and bring perpetrators before the courts.”

For more information about reporting rape and serious sexual offences, see the advice page on the West Yorkshire Police website.