George Thorley of Moorbottom in Cleckheaton was sentenced to 27 years at Leeds Crown Court on May 8 for committing 32 sexual offences, including rape, between the 1970s and 1990s in locations across England.

The 74-year-old was described as posing a genuine danger to children by detectives who welcomed his conviction for offending in Durham, London and West Yorkshire.

He was jailed for one offence of rape, multiple indecent assaults and other serious sexual offences and will also have to register on the sexual offences register for life.

Leeds Crown Court heard that Thorley had committed offences against seven child victims, both boys and girls, with the first offence taking place in 1973 and the last occurring in 1995.

The matters came to police attention after three of the victims, one each from West Yorkshire, London and Durham, came forward independently of each other to their respective police forces over a 12-month period, with the West Yorkshire report being made in 2021.

These reports led to police enquires being launched in all three police force areas, resulting in seven victims being identified in total; two in West Yorkshire, four in the London area and one in Durham.

Thorley was arrested in March 2021 and eventually charged with multiple sexual offences in 2022.

DC Holly O’Neill of the Kirklees Non Recent Child Sexual Abuse Team, said: “We welcome the sentencing of Thorley today for the horrific sexual abuse he inflicted upon young victims over a three decade period of offending.

“They should be absolutely commended for their bravery in coming forwards and reporting the offences committed by Thorley who has clearly been a dedicated serial sex offender.

“Police never underestimate the courage it takes to report these offences and we can promise victims we will do all we can to seek justice for them.”

