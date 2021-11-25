CCTV released of suspects involved in linked Batley and Heckmondwike burglaries

CCTV images released by police of the burglary suspects

It is reported that two men attended a property in Purlwell Hall Road, Batley, on November 7 2021 between 5.30pm and 6.15pm.

They parked the car, in what is believed to be a dark coloured BMW, at the rear of the property before knocking on the front door.

No one answered, so the suspects went to the rear of the property and gained access via a window and once inside, stole a large amount of Asian jewellery and a large amount of cash.

The next day, three suspects parked up in a dark coloured BMW outside a property in New North Road, Heckmondwike between 4.50pm and 5.05pm.

The trio enter the property by forcing entry through the side door, before making an untidy search of the house. The occupants returned to find that Asian jewellery, money, and other items had been taken.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said officers have issued CCTV images of the three people they would like to speak to in connection to the burglaries, as they believe they may be able to assist with enquiries.

Officers would also like to speak to anyone who may have seen a dark coloured BMW, believed to be a 1 Series using cloned number plates, to contact Kirklees CID on 101, quoting incident number 13210574047 for Purlwell Hall Road or 13210576151 for New North Road.