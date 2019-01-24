CCTV issued of masked robbers after New Year's Day burglary in Batley

Police are appealing for information after an attempted burglary and a burglary in Batley on New Year’s Day.

Officers have released CCTV images in connection with the first incident, at a property on Ashcroft Close around 5.25pm.

Another image of the suspects

The men tried to get in via a side door and patio door but fled when the occupants heard them and shouted out.

They ran off and got into a waiting white, three-door Audi car before driving off.

A few minutes later, four males forced entry into a property on nearby Deighton Lane.

The only person inside, a woman in her 20s, was locked in the cellar before they made off with jewellery and a watch, leaving in what police believe was the same white Audi.

Three of them are described as Asian males and one as a white male.

Detective Constable Rupinder Ghatrora, of Kirklees CID, said: “Both of these incidents caused considerable distress to those involved and to the wider community, and CID has been carrying out enquiries since 1 January to try and trace those responsible.

“We have released the CCTV images in case it triggers the memory of a member of the public who recognises the clothing or those pictured.

“I would appeal for those living in the area to cast their minds back to 1 January and get in touch with any information you may have.

“I would also appeal for anyone who has seen a car matching the above description to also get in touch with police.”

Call Kirklees CID on 101.