CCTV image of woman released by British Transport Police after bottle was thrown at boy on train at Dewsbury railway station

British Transport Police has released a CCTV image of a woman they want to question about an assault on a teenager at Dewsbury railway station.

By Shawna Healey
3 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 13th Dec 2022, 3:04pm

Officers, who had just released the information, say the incident took place at around 9.20pm on Sunday, November 27 when a teenage boy was travelling on the train with a group of friends while a woman stood near the doors on the same carriage.

As the train arrived at Dewsbury station the woman threw a Peroni bottle towards the victim and got off the train.

The bottle hit him in the back of the head, causing a cut and heavy bleeding which required stitches.

Do you recognise this woman?
Officers believe the woman in the CCTV image may have information which could help their investigation.

If you recognise her, or have any information about the incident, please contact the British Transport Police by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 465 of 27/11/22.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.