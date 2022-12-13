Officers, who had just released the information, say the incident took place at around 9.20pm on Sunday, November 27 when a teenage boy was travelling on the train with a group of friends while a woman stood near the doors on the same carriage.

As the train arrived at Dewsbury station the woman threw a Peroni bottle towards the victim and got off the train.

The bottle hit him in the back of the head, causing a cut and heavy bleeding which required stitches.

Do you recognise this woman?

Officers believe the woman in the CCTV image may have information which could help their investigation.

If you recognise her, or have any information about the incident, please contact the British Transport Police by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 465 of 27/11/22.

