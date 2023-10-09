Police investigating a robbery at a convenience store in Gomersal have released images of a man who they would like to speak to.

The offence happened at the Sainsbury’s Local store, on Oxford Road, shortly before 10am on Tuesday, September 19, when a man assaulted a member of staff in order to make off with stolen items.

Anyone who recognises the man pictured is asked to contact Kirklees District Crime Team by using 101 Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13230522038.