CCTV appeal update: Dewsbury police thank people for sharing appeal after a car was stolen

By Abigail Kellett
Published 6th Jun 2024, 08:26 BST
Updated 7th Jun 2024, 11:40 BST
Dewsbury police have thanked everyone for sharing a CCTV appeal.

An appeal was previously made with a CCTV image of a man that officers were looking to identify to speak to in connection with a car being stolen in a burglary in Hanging Heaton.

Police are satisfied that this man has now been identified. Enquiries are ongoing.

Police have thanked everyone who shared the appeal or provided information.