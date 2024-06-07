CCTV appeal update: Dewsbury police thank people for sharing appeal after a car was stolen
Dewsbury police have thanked everyone for sharing a CCTV appeal.
An appeal was previously made with a CCTV image of a man that officers were looking to identify to speak to in connection with a car being stolen in a burglary in Hanging Heaton.
Police are satisfied that this man has now been identified. Enquiries are ongoing.
Police have thanked everyone who shared the appeal or provided information.