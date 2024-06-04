CCTV appeal: Police release photo of man they want to speak to after Batley sex attack on young girl
Police say the assault was reported to have happened June last year, when a young girl was approached by an unknown male in a grassed area off Conway Crescent in Batley.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Officers have conducted a significant number of enquiries to establish the circumstances of what took place and believe the man pictured may be able to assist with continuing enquiries.
"If you recognise the man pictured below or have any information regarding the incident, please contact Kirklees CID.”
Information about what happened or about the pictured man can be given by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13230370914, or by using the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.
Details can also be passed on anonymously via the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111 or visiting the charity’s website.