Detectives are releasing a CCTV image as part of their investigation into a sex attack in Batley.

Police say the assault was reported to have happened June last year, when a young girl was approached by an unknown male in a grassed area off Conway Crescent in Batley.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Officers have conducted a significant number of enquiries to establish the circumstances of what took place and believe the man pictured may be able to assist with continuing enquiries.

"If you recognise the man pictured below or have any information regarding the incident, please contact Kirklees CID.”

Police want to speak to this man

Information about what happened or about the pictured man can be given by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13230370914, or by using the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.