CCTV appeal: Dewsbury police appeal for information after a car was stolen in a burglary
The Kirklees District Crime Team would like to speak to anyone who can identify the man pictured as they continue to investigate a burglary at an address on Kirkgate in the Hanging Heaton area on Monday, May 27.
The offence took place at about 4.30am after a suspect broke into a house and stole items including car keys.
He then made off in the victim’s white Mercedes A200.
Detective Constable Christopher Eglen of Huddersfield District Crime Team, said: “We are continuing to investigate this offence and would ask anyone who recognises the person in the CCTV images or has knowledge of the stolen vehicle to contact us.
“Anybody with information, is asked to contact myself at Huddersfield CID via 101 quoting crime reference number 13240284240.
"Reports can also be made to the force online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat or alternatively anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111."