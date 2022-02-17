CCTV appeal as police investigate series of robberies in Dewsbury town centre

Police have issued this CCTV image of a man they want to speak with in connection with a series of robberies in Dewsbury

The Kirklees District Crime Team would like to speak with anyone who recognises the man pictured as they continue enquiries into three robbery offences and a shop break-in in Dewsbury town centre.

The offences all took place on January 10, with one of the robberies taking place in the bus station.

In all of the robbery offences, victims were allegedly threatened by several male suspects who demanded money and/or property. No-one was injured in the incidents.

Officers have been following a number of lines of enquiry in recent weeks, and arrested a 17-year-old Wakefield male and 41 year-old male in connection with the offences.

The 17-year-old was subsequently charged with two offences of attempted robbery in relation to two of the incidents and with a burglary offence regarding the store break-in at a premises on Church Street.

He appeared before Leeds Magistrates Court on January 13.

Anyone who recognises the man pictured is asked to contact the Kirklees District Crime Team on 101 or online referencing crime number 13220015631.