CCTV appeal as police hunt pair who tried to break into a Gomersal home but were scared off by barking dog

Police are looking for two people who tried to get into a house in Gomersal.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 1st May 2024, 16:00 BST
They say the pair attempted to open a locked door on Cliffe Lane but were warned off by a barking dog inside.

Officers have released these CCTV images of a man and a woman they would like to speak to as they believe they may have information that might help with their investigation.

The incident happened at around 2am on March 10.

Police believe the people in the pictures may be able to help with their investigation

Anyone who recognises either or both the people in the images is asked to contact police in Kirklees on 101, quoting crime reference number 13240136077.

Officers can also be contacted by using the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.

Information can be passed on anonymously by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.