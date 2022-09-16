CCTV appeal after Dewsbury break-in bid
Police have released CCTV images of two people they are keen to trace after an attempted burglary at a house in Ravensthorpe.
People living at the home on Huddersfield Road were asleep when four men tried to force the door open in the early hours of yesterday (Thursday).
Unable to get in, they made off along Tanhouse Street towards Greenway.
Police, who were called at 2.56am, are appealing for anyone with information about the break-in bid to get in touch.
Detective Constable Christopher Eglen, of Huddersfield District Crime Team, said: “We have released these CCTV stills of people we are keen to speak too in connection with the incident.
“We are appealing for anyone who may recognise the clothing worn or have information on the suspects identity, to contact myself at Huddersfield CID via 101 or using the live chat facility at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/contactus, quoting crime reference number 13220509246 or alternatively contact Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”