CCTV appeal after break-in bid in Birkenshaw
Police have released images of a man they want to speak to about an attempted burglary in Birkenshaw.
By Sarah Fitton
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
The break0in bid happened between 2am and 3am on September 15 in the Norwood Grove area.
Anyone with any information that might help police with their investigation is being asked to contact Kirklees CID by calling 101 or using the live chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website, quoting crime reference 13220509441.
Information can also be passed on anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.