Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in the district would like to speak to them.
1. Possession of an offensive weapon
Possession of an offensive weapon; Offence Date: 12/05/2025; Photo reference: KD6915; Batley and Spen Photo: WYP
2. Assault
Assault; Offence DateL 17/03/2025; Photo reference: KD6914; Batley and Spen Photo: WYP
3. Road Traffic Incident
Road Traffic Incident; Offence Date: 20/05/2025; Photo reference: KD6913; Batley and Spen Photo: WYP
4. Theft From Shop
Theft From Shop; Offence Date: 10/05/2025; Photo reference: KD6908; Batley and Spen Photo: WYP