Caught on Camera: Police in Dewsbury, Batley, Mirfield and Spen would urgently like to speak to these 22 people

By Adam Cheshire
Published 24th May 2025, 06:00 BST
These CCTV images have been released by police in North Kirklees of 22 people they would like to speak to.

Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in the district would like to speak to them.

Possession of an offensive weapon; Offence Date: 12/05/2025; Photo reference: KD6915; Batley and Spen

1. Possession of an offensive weapon

Assault; Offence DateL 17/03/2025; Photo reference: KD6914; Batley and Spen

2. Assault

Road Traffic Incident; Offence Date: 20/05/2025; Photo reference: KD6913; Batley and Spen

3. Road Traffic Incident

Theft From Shop; Offence Date: 10/05/2025; Photo reference: KD6908; Batley and Spen

4. Theft From Shop

