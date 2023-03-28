News you can trust since 1858
Caught on camera in Dewsbury, Batley and Spen: Do you recognise them?

These CCTV images have been released by police in Kirklees of people they would like to speak to.

By Jessica Barton
Published 28th Mar 2023, 06:00 BST

Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. However, police in Kirklees would like to speak to them.

If you know any of these people in the CCTV images, please call the police on 101 or to stay anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org.

KD5220 is in connection with an affray on November 24, 2022.

KD5220 is in connection with an affray on November 24, 2022.

KD5219 is in connection with an affray on November 24, 2022.

KD5219 is in connection with an affray on November 24, 2022.

KD5218 is in connection with a theft from a shop on March 23, 2023.

KD5218 is in connection with a theft from a shop on March 23, 2023.

KD5216 is in connection with a theft from a shop on March 23, 2023.

KD5216 is in connection with a theft from a shop on March 23, 2023.

