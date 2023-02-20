Caught on camera in Dewsbury, Batley and Spen: Do you recognise anyone?
These CCTV images have been released by police in Kirklees of people they would like to speak to.
Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. However, police in Kirklees would like to speak to them.
If you know any of these people in the CCTV images, please call the police on 101 or to stay anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org.
For more information visit, https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/camera-alerts?field_area_target_id_1=5