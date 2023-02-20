News you can trust since 1858
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Do you recognise any of the individuals caught on camera in Dewsbury, Batley and Spen?

Caught on camera in Dewsbury, Batley and Spen: Do you recognise anyone?

These CCTV images have been released by police in Kirklees of people they would like to speak to.

By Jessica Barton
36 minutes ago
Updated 20th Feb 2023, 12:03pm

Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. However, police in Kirklees would like to speak to them.

If you know any of these people in the CCTV images, please call the police on 101 or to stay anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org.

For more information visit, https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/camera-alerts?field_area_target_id_1=5

1. Caught on camera in North Kirklees

KD5128 is in connection with a assault on February 4, 2023.

Photo: West Yorkshire Police

Photo Sales

2. Caught on camera in North Kirklees

KD5122 is in connection with a theft from a shop on February 13, 2023.

Photo: West Yorkshire Police

Photo Sales

3. Caught on camera in North Kirklees

KD5118 is in connection with a theft from a shop on February 11, 2023.

Photo: West Yorkshire Police

Photo Sales

4. Caught on camera in North Kirklees

KD5117 is in connection with a theft from a shop on February 9, 2023.

Photo: West Yorkshire Police

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4