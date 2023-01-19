News you can trust since 1858
KD5013 is in connection with a theft from a shop on Monday, January 16.

Caught on camera in Dewsbury, Batley and Spen: Do you recognise anyone?

These CCTV images have been released by police in Kirklees of people they would like to speak to.

By Jessica Barton
2 minutes ago

Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. However, police in Kirklees would like to speak to them.

If you know any of these people in the CCTV images, please call the police on 101 or to stay anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org.

For more information, visit https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/camera-alerts?field_area_target_id_1=5

1. Caught on camera in North Kirklees

KD5012 is in connection with a theft from a shop on Saturday, November 26, 2022.

Photo: SUB

2. Caught on camera in North Kirklees

KD5010 is in connection with a theft from a shop on Saturday, January 14.

Photo: SUB

3. Caught on camera in North Kirklees

KD5009 is in connection with a non-specific theft on Monday, November 7, 2022.

Photo: SUB

4. Caught on camera in North Kirklees

KD5002 is in connection with a theft from a shop on Saturday, January 14.

Photo: SUB

