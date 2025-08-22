These CCTV images have been released by police in Dewsbury, Batley and Spen of people they would like to speak to.

Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime.
But police in North Kirklees would like to speak to them.
If you know any of these people, call police on 101 or, to stay anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org.
For more information visit www.westyorkshire.police.uk/camera-alerts
1. Theft From Shop
Theft From Shop; Offence Date: 30/06/2025; Photo reference: KD6988; Batley and Spen Photo: WYP
2. Theft From Shop
Theft From Shop; Offence Date: 21/07/2025; Photo reference: KD6985; Batley and Spen Photo: WYP
3. Theft From Shop
Theft From Shop; Offence Date: 06/07/2025; Photo reference: KD6963; Batley and Spen Photo: WYP
4. Theft From Shop
Theft From Shop; Offence Date: 06/07/2025; Photo reference: KD6962; Batley and Spen Photo: WYP