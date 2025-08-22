10 people police in Dewsbury, Batley and Spenurgently want to speak to.placeholder image
Caught on Camera: Do you recognise these 10 people that police in Dewsbury, Batley and Spen would urgently like to speak to?

By Adam Cheshire
Published 22nd Aug 2025, 06:00 BST
These CCTV images have been released by police in Dewsbury, Batley and Spen of people they would like to speak to.

Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime.

But police in North Kirklees would like to speak to them.

If you know any of these people, call police on 101 or, to stay anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org.

For more information visit www.westyorkshire.police.uk/camera-alerts

Theft From Shop; Offence Date: 30/06/2025; Photo reference: KD6988; Batley and Spen

1. Theft From Shop

Theft From Shop; Offence Date: 21/07/2025; Photo reference: KD6985; Batley and Spen

2. Theft From Shop

Theft From Shop; Offence Date: 06/07/2025; Photo reference: KD6963; Batley and Spen

3. Theft From Shop

Theft From Shop; Offence Date: 06/07/2025; Photo reference: KD6962; Batley and Spen

4. Theft From Shop

