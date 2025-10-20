West Yorkshire Police are asking for the public’s help in tracing 22 people caught on camera in Dewsbury, Batley and Spen.placeholder image
Caught on camera: 22 people police urgently want to speak to in Dewsbury, Batley and Spen

By Adam Cheshire
Published 20th Oct 2025, 06:00 BST
West Yorkshire Police are asking for the public’s help in tracing these people caught on camera in Dewsbury, Batley and Spen.

Everyone featured in our latest picture gallery of CCTV images is being sought in connection with an ongoing criminal investigation, but images may be of both potential suspects and witnesses.

If you know any of these people, call police on 101 or, to stay anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org.

For more information visit www.westyorkshire.police.uk/camera-alerts

Commercial Burglary; Offence Date: 09/10/2025; Photo reference: KD7058; Batley and Spen

1. Commercial Burglary

Commercial Burglary; Offence Date: 09/10/2025; Photo reference: KD7058; Batley and Spen Photo: WYP

Theft From Shop; Offence Date: 13/09/2025; Photo reference: KD7052; Batley and Spen

2. Theft From Shop

Theft From Shop; Offence Date: 13/09/2025; Photo reference: KD7052; Batley and Spen Photo: WYP

Theft From Shop; Offence Date: 29/09/2025; Photo reference: KD7051; Batley and Spen

3. Theft From Shop

Theft From Shop; Offence Date: 29/09/2025; Photo reference: KD7051; Batley and Spen Photo: WYP

Deception / Fraud; Offence Date: 18/09/2025; Photo reference: KD7046; Batley and Spen

4. Deception / Fraud

Deception / Fraud; Offence Date: 18/09/2025; Photo reference: KD7046; Batley and Spen Photo: WYP

