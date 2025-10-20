Everyone featured in our latest picture gallery of CCTV images is being sought in connection with an ongoing criminal investigation, but images may be of both potential suspects and witnesses.
If you know any of these people, call police on 101 or, to stay anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org.
For more information visit www.westyorkshire.police.uk/camera-alerts
1. Commercial Burglary
Commercial Burglary; Offence Date: 09/10/2025; Photo reference: KD7058; Batley and Spen Photo: WYP
2. Theft From Shop
Theft From Shop; Offence Date: 13/09/2025; Photo reference: KD7052; Batley and Spen Photo: WYP
3. Theft From Shop
Theft From Shop; Offence Date: 29/09/2025; Photo reference: KD7051; Batley and Spen Photo: WYP
4. Deception / Fraud
Deception / Fraud; Offence Date: 18/09/2025; Photo reference: KD7046; Batley and Spen Photo: WYP