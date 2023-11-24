News you can trust since 1858
Caught on camera: 18 people in Dewsbury, Batley and Spen that police urgently want to speak to

These CCTV images have been released by police in Kirklees of people they would like to speak to.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 24th Nov 2023, 18:00 GMT

Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Kirklees would like to speak to them.

If you know any of these people, call police on 101 or to stay anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org.

For more information visit www.westyorkshire.police.uk

KD5875 is in relation to an assault on November 15. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Kirklees would like to speak to them.

1. KD5875

KD5875 is in relation to an assault on November 15. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Kirklees would like to speak to them. Photo: WYP

KD5873 relates to a theft from a shop on November 14. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Kirklees would like to speak to them.

2. KD5873

KD5873 relates to a theft from a shop on November 14. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Kirklees would like to speak to them. Photo: WYP

KD5870 is in connection with a theft from a shop on November 3. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Kirklees would like to speak to them.

3. KD5870

KD5870 is in connection with a theft from a shop on November 3. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Kirklees would like to speak to them. Photo: WYP

KD5856 is in relation to a theft from a shop on November 9. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Kirklees would like to speak to them.

4. KD5856

KD5856 is in relation to a theft from a shop on November 9. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Kirklees would like to speak to them. Photo: WYP

