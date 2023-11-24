Caught on camera: 18 people in Dewsbury, Batley and Spen that police urgently want to speak to

These CCTV images have been released by police in Kirklees of people they would like to speak to.
Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Kirklees would like to speak to them.
If you know any of these people, call police on 101 or to stay anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org.
1. KD5875
KD5875 is in relation to an assault on November 15.
2. KD5873
KD5873 relates to a theft from a shop on November 14.
3. KD5870
KD5870 is in connection with a theft from a shop on November 3.
4. KD5856
KD5856 is in relation to a theft from a shop on November 9.