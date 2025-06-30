These CCTV images have been released by police in North Kirklees of people they would like to speak to.placeholder image
These CCTV images have been released by police in North Kirklees of people they would like to speak to.

Caught on Camera: 15 people that police in Dewsbury, Batley and Spen would urgently like to speak to

By Adam Cheshire
Published 30th Jun 2025, 06:00 BST
Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime.

But police in Dewsbury, Mirfield, Batley and Spen would like to speak to them.

If you know any of these people, call police on 101 or, to stay anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org.

For more information visit www.westyorkshire.police.uk/camera-alerts

Criminal Damage; Offence Date: 14/06/2025; Photo reference: KD6943; Batley and Spen

1. Criminal Damage

Criminal Damage; Offence Date: 14/06/2025; Photo reference: KD6943; Batley and Spen Photo: WYP

Theft From Shop; Offence Date: 13/06/2025; Photo reference: KD6942; Batley and Spen

2. Theft From Shop

Theft From Shop; Offence Date: 13/06/2025; Photo reference: KD6942; Batley and Spen Photo: WYP

Theft From Shop; Offence Date: 13/06/2025; Photo reference: KD6941; Batley and Spen

3. Theft From Shop

Theft From Shop; Offence Date: 13/06/2025; Photo reference: KD6941; Batley and Spen Photo: WYP

Theft From Shop; Offence Date: 11/06/2025; Photo reference: KD6939; Batley and Spen

4. Theft From Shop

Theft From Shop; Offence Date: 11/06/2025; Photo reference: KD6939; Batley and Spen Photo: WYP

