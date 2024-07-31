Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two Dewsbury men have joined 26 others jailed for the sexually abusing young females in Kirklees.

The combined sentences reached as part of West Yorkshire Police’s Operation Tourway now stand at almost 400 years.

Ebrahim Pandor, 44 and from Dewsbury, was sentenced to six years for trafficking of a child.

Amjad Hussain, aged 45 and from Dewsbury, was sentenced in his absence to 10 years for rape.

Amjad Hussain (left) and Ebrahim Pandor

Leeds Crown Court heard that the female victim had been trafficked by Pandor when she was between 13 and 14, and later raped by Hussain at the age of 18.

The men’s offences happened between 2004 and 2012.

Operation Tourway has been a long-running investigation into the sexual abuse and trafficking of eight female victims in North Kirklees between 1999 and 2012.

During trials, juries heard repeated stories about how vulnerable victims were targeted and groomed by their abusers who treated them almost as commodities.

Court cases have resulted in several of the defendants receiving individual jail sentences of more than 20 years in prison, with one jailed for 30 years.

Detective Chief Inspector Oliver Coates, of Kirklees District Police, said: “During trials for Operation Tourway, juries have heard some shocking accounts of how badly these young women were abused and this is reflected in the significant sentences handed down by the court.

“The simple fact that 28 men have been sentenced to almost 400 years in jail between them speaks volumes for the depravity of some of the acts committed by them.

“The length of time between offences in this particular case illustrates the sheer hold defendants were able to exert on victims and the depth of the grooming the victim in this case, and in others like it, suffered.

“I want to thank her and praise her courage for coming forwards in her 30s to make us aware of this dreadful offending and then in proving so resolute in helping us secure justice.

“That same courage was displayed by all of the women who featured in these awful cases and given evidence to help convict these men.

"Clearly it is a matter of regret that Hussain was sentenced in his absence today and enquiries do continue to locate this convicted sex offender.”